Coachella 2024 Lineup Officially Confirmed: No Doubt to Reunite!

The full lineup for the 2024 Coachella Music Festival has been announced and a No Doubt reunion is planned for the upcoming event!

Gwen Stefani and her legendary band are listed as a special guest for the festival and it’s not exactly clear which day they’ll perform.

The festival will take place across two weekends in April 2024 and the advance sale for passes is already over. A presale for remaining passes begins on Friday, January 19.

The first weekend will take place April 12-14 and the second weekend is April 19-21. The performers lineup will be the same for both weekends, but surprise guests are often different for the two weekends.

