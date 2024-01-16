'It Ends With Us' Casting: Younger Actors Revealed for Blake Lively's Lily & Brandon Sklenar's Atlas

Top Stories
Tue, 16 January 2024 at 8:20 pm

The cast has been hard at work filming their upcoming movie It Ends With Us!

Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar are among those starring in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover‘s popular book of the same name, and the cast kicked off the new year by returning to set after the SAG strike halted production in the summer of 2023.

Now that they’ve been back filming for nearly two weeks, the young actors portraying the younger versions of their characters have officially been confirmed!

Newcomer Isabela Ferrer has been cast as Young Lily, while Alex Neustaedter will portray Young Atlas. Blake plays adult Lily and Brandon plays adult Atlas.

“Really still can’t comprehend that I’ve been working on this, and I am so excited to finally share it,” Isabela shared on Instagram. “I am so unbelievably grateful for this project, for everything it has given me already, and to be working with such a phenomenal cast and crew.”

It Ends With Us follows “Lily Bloom, who though coming from a complicated past has always known the life she wants. While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and believes she may very well have found her soulmate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy.”

Justin Baldoni is starring as Ryle, as well as directing and producing the movie. Blake and Colleen will also serve as producers on the project.

Hasan Minaj, Jenny Slate and Brandon Sklenar also star.

Earlier this year, the upcoming film got a new release date

Pictured here: Blake and Justin filming an emotional scene on Saturday (January 13) in New York City. Check out all the pics in the gallery!
Credit: Getty; Photos: Backgrid, Instagram: @isabela.ferrer
