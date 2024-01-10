Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' Gets Updated Release Date

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni‘s new movie It Ends With Us finally has an updated release date!

The movie, based on the popular book of the same name from author Colleen Hoover, was initially set to premiere in February. However, the SAG-AFTRA and writers strikes delayed filming by several months.

Blake was spotted back on set earlier this month, and it seems like things are progressing nicely.

Head inside to see the new premiere date for It Ends With Us…

It Ends With Us will now premiere on June 21, 2024, according to Deadline.

Blake joined the cast of the movie almost a year ago and showed off an epic transformation on set all the way back in May 2023.

The movie will also star Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate and Hasan Minhaj.

If you missed it, last year Colleen addressed some complaints about the movie after fans took issue with Blake‘s costumes.