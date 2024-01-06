Top Stories
Blake Lively Returns to Filming 'It Ends With Us' in Jersey City

Blake Lively is back on set.

The 35-year-old actress returned to set of her upcoming movie It Ends With Us on Saturday morning (January 6) in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Blake was seen chatting with co-star and director Justin Baldoni as they prepared to start filming a few scenes.

Based on the book of the same name by Colleen Hoover, It Ends With Us centers on Lily (Lively), who is about to enter college when she meets Ryle (Baldoni) and she falls for him. As she is developing feelings for Ryle, Atlas (Brandon Sklenar), her first love, reappears and challenges the relationship between Lily and Ryle.

Production for the movie first began last spring, but was shut down due to the writers strike.

If you missed it, Blake recently cracked a few jokes about her “fine ass husband” Ryan Reynolds.

Photos: Backgrid USA
