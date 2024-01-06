Christian Oliver's Wife Jessica Klepser Breaks Her Silence After He & Their Two Daughter Died in Plane Crash

Christian Oliver‘s wife is speaking out after his tragic death.

The 51-year-old actor and his two young daughters – Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12 – died in a plane crash on Thursday (January 4) in the Caribbean.

The following day, Christian‘s wife Jessica Klepser broke her silence to mourn the deaths of her husband and daughters.

The emotional statement from “Jessica Klepser and family” was shared on Wundabar Pilates’ Instagram page by Amy Jordan, the company’s owner. Jessica is the regional manager of the California branch of the pilates studio

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members,” the statement began. “Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive.”

“Madita, a vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing, and performances,” the statement continued. “Annik, a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School, was recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor. She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming, and various forms of art.”

“The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities. Their devoted mother, Jessica Klepser in LA, survives the girls. They also leave behind their grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins in Germany.”

The post added, “Christian, an actor in Europe and the US, and a real estate agent with a broad network of close friends worldwide, is survived by Jessica, his parents and sister in Germany. His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him. Please honor the family’s request for privacy at this difficult time.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to help cover the “cost of returning Christian and the girls home, funeral and memorial services, legal expenses, and will go a long way in support of Jessica and the extended family during this terribly difficult time.”

Our continued thoughts are with everyone who knew and loved Christian, Madita, and Annik.