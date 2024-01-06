Katharine McPhee Shows Off 2-Year-Old Son Rennie's Incredible Drumming Skills!

Katharine McPhee and David Foster‘s son is following in his parents’ musical footsteps!

The 39-year-old singer/actress recently took to her TikTok to share a few videos of her and the 74-year-old musician’s 2-year-old son Rennie showing off his incredible drumming skills.

“My 2-year-old baby is a genius!” Katharine wrote along with a video of Rennie sitting at his personalized “Rennie Foster” drumset as dad David watches him.

Back in November 2023, Katharine shared another video of Rennie drumming along with the caption, “Coming for ya Travis Barker.”

In a recent interview, Katharine explained why she and David have different styles when it comes to disciplining Rennie.

We also recently got a big and exciting update on the Smash Broadway musical!

