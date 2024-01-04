'Smash' Broadway Musical Gets Big Update, Workshop Production Happening Very Soon

We’re getting closer and closer to the Smash musical coming to Broadway!

A musical version of the beloved NBC series has been in the works for years and it is expected to debut during the upcoming 2024-25 Broadway season, which is anytime between May 2024 and April 2025. Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty, and other cast members are sadly not attached and a plot has not been revealed yet.

Well, some lucky fans are going to see an early version of the show very soon.

A six-week workshop will begin this month in New York City and it will culminate in five fully staged and choreographed performances in front of “recruited audiences.”

Producer Bob Greenblatt told Variety, “This workshop/rehearsal process will give the creative team a chance to get reactions from real theatergoers who will experience it for the first time in a theater setting. We’re so fortunate to be working with this fantastic cast of Tony and Emmy nominees, and it will be exciting to see the show on its feet, fully staged by Susan Stroman and choreographed by Josh Bergasse.”

Producer Neil Meron added, “Bob, Steven Spielberg and I are thrilled to take this next big development step on the road to bringing Smash where it was always meant to be: a Broadway theater. Not a week goes by when someone doesn’t tell us how much they loved the original series, and it’s time to pull back the curtain on how we’re transforming this show into a funny, joyous stage musical.”

No word yet on how to get tickets.

While they aren’t necessarily starring in the final Broadway version, the worskshop will feature Brooks Ashmanskas, Alex Brightman, Yvette Nicole Brown, Bella Coppola, Nihar Duvvuri, Casey Garvin, Robyn Hurder, Kristine Nielsen, Krysta Rodriguez, and Jonalyn Saxer.

Katharine recently revealed who she thought deserved to play Marilyn in the Bombshell musical.