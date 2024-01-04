Gerry & Theresa Are Married: Golden Wedding Photos Revealed from Bachelor Nation Special!

The Golden Bachelor winning couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are married!

The lovebirds tied the knot during a live television special, The Golden Wedding, on Thursday (January 4) at the La Quinta Resort & Club near Palm Springs, Calif.

The ceremony was hosted by The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer and officiated by Susan Noles, who was one of the eliminated contestants on The Golden Bachelor. She made it to the final six!

Keep reading to find out more…

Gerry said in his vows, “I’ve learned you are the woman I can’t live without. I promise that if you’re my partner in life, I will make you the happiest woman on Earth.”

Theresa said in her vows, “I love your heart and your soul. I love your smiles and your laughter. I promise to be your calm in a storm, to comfort you when you’re sad, to laugh with you when you’re happy and to stick with you throughout it all. But most of all, to have fun for the rest of the days that we have left on this Earth.”

We have a full list of all the Bachelor Nation celebs who attended the wedding and also we have details on the couple who got engaged at the event!

Browse through the gallery for 30+ photos from the wedding special…