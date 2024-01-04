Top Stories
Thu, 04 January 2024 at 9:37 pm

Bachelor Nation's Brayden Bowers & Christina Mandrell Get Engaged at 'Golden Wedding'

Bachelor Nation's Brayden Bowers & Christina Mandrell Get Engaged at 'Golden Wedding'

An engagement happened at The Golden Wedding!

Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell, two Bachelor Nation stars who met off-screen, got engaged while attending the star-studded wedding event.

For those who don’t know, Brayden appeared on Charity‘s season of The Bachelorette and then attempted to find love on Bachelor in Paradise. Christina was a contestant on Zach‘s season of The Bachelor.

The couple’s relationship, which started off-screen after Brayden left BiP, was revealed during the show’s season finale in early December.

So, how did he pop the question?

Keep reading to find out more…

He told her, “I just knew that there was something special, and there was something different, and then I got to spend time with you and got to spend time with Blakely … and introduce you to my family. For the first time in my life, I feel like I found someone that I can be myself with unapologetically. And I have no doubts that I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Blakely is Christina‘s daughter with her ex-husband.

The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer says that Brayden got permission from Gerry Turner to propose at the wedding.

See the ring below!

Check out the full list of celebs who attended the wedding.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
