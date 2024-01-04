'The Golden Wedding' Full Guest List & Photos of 30+ Bachelor Nation Stars in Attendance Revealed
There are so many stars from Bachelor Nation in attendance at The Golden Wedding and we have all the photos of everyone who is there!
The Golden Bachelor winning couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting married on live television on Thursday (January 4) at the La Quinta Resort & Club near Palm Springs, Calif.
It doesn’t sound like the couple had much say over the guest list as they didn’t even know which Bachelor stars were invited.
Theresa told Parade, “We want every single [Golden] Bachelor lady to be invited. We’re not in charge of that part of it, but want them to all be there.”
Head inside to see who attended…
Keep scrolling to see everyone who attended…
Host Jesse Palmer
The Bachelorette‘s Trista and Ryan Sutter
The Bachelorette’s Desiree and Chris Siegfried
Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams
The new Bachelor, Joey Graziadei
The Bachelor‘s Ben Higgins
Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell
Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar
Michelle Young and boyfriend Jack Leius
Charity Lawson
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon
Kenny Braasch and Mari Peppin
Neil Lane
The Golden Bachelor contestant Leslie Fhima
The Golden Bachelor contestant Ellen Goltzer
The Golden Bachelor contestant Sandra Mason
The Golden Bachelor contestant Natascha Hardee
The Golden Bachelor contestant Faith Martin
The Golden Bachelor contestant Edith Aguirre
The Golden Bachelor contestant Anna Zalk
The Golden Bachelor contestant Joan Vassos
The Golden Bachelor contestant Nancy Hulkower
The Golden Bachelor contestant April Kirkwood
The Golden Bachelor contestant Patty James
The Golden Bachelor contestant Kathy Swarts
The wedding is being officiated by someone very familiar to fans!