Top Stories
24 'Bachelor' Stars Confirmed as Guests at Golden Wedding for Gerry &amp; Theresa

24 'Bachelor' Stars Confirmed as Guests at Golden Wedding for Gerry & Theresa

Sandra Bullock Spreads Late Partner Bryan Randall's Ashes on What Would Have Been His 58th Birthday

Sandra Bullock Spreads Late Partner Bryan Randall's Ashes on What Would Have Been His 58th Birthday

Selena Gomez &amp; Boyfriend Benny Blanco Are In Step With Each Other During First Public Date

Selena Gomez & Boyfriend Benny Blanco Are In Step With Each Other During First Public Date

Shia LaBeouf Might Be Making a Very Surprising Career Change

Shia LaBeouf Might Be Making a Very Surprising Career Change

Thu, 04 January 2024 at 9:26 pm

'The Golden Wedding' Full Guest List & Photos of 30+ Bachelor Nation Stars in Attendance Revealed

'The Golden Wedding' Full Guest List & Photos of 30+ Bachelor Nation Stars in Attendance Revealed

There are so many stars from Bachelor Nation in attendance at The Golden Wedding and we have all the photos of everyone who is there!

The Golden Bachelor winning couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting married on live television on Thursday (January 4) at the La Quinta Resort & Club near Palm Springs, Calif.

It doesn’t sound like the couple had much say over the guest list as they didn’t even know which Bachelor stars were invited.

Theresa told Parade, “We want every single [Golden] Bachelor lady to be invited. We’re not in charge of that part of it, but want them to all be there.”

Head inside to see who attended…

Keep scrolling to see everyone who attended…

Jesse Palmer at The Golden Wedding

Host Jesse Palmer

Trista and Ryan Sutter at The Golden Wedding

The Bachelorette‘s Trista and Ryan Sutter

Desiree and Chris Siegfried at The Golden Wedding

The Bachelorette’s Desiree and Chris Siegfried

Wells Adams at The Golden Wedding

Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams

Joey Graziadei at The Golden Wedding

The new Bachelor, Joey Graziadei

Ben Higgins at The Golden Wedding

The Bachelor‘s Ben Higgins

Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell at The Golden Wedding

Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar at The Golden Wedding

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar

Michelle Young and boyfriend Jack Leius at The Golden Wedding

Michelle Young and boyfriend Jack Leius

Charity Lawson at The Golden Wedding

Charity Lawson

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon at The Golden Wedding

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

Kenny Braasch and Mari Peppin at The Golden Wedding

Kenny Braasch and Mari Peppin

Neil Lane at The Golden Wedding

Neil Lane

Leslie Fhima at The Golden Wedding

The Golden Bachelor contestant Leslie Fhima

Ellen Goltzer at The Golden Wedding

The Golden Bachelor contestant Ellen Goltzer

Sandra Mason at The Golden Wedding

The Golden Bachelor contestant Sandra Mason

Natascha Hardee at The Golden Wedding

The Golden Bachelor contestant Natascha Hardee

Faith Martin at The Golden Wedding

The Golden Bachelor contestant Faith Martin

Edith Aguirre at The Golden Wedding

The Golden Bachelor contestant Edith Aguirre

Anna Zalk at The Golden Wedding

The Golden Bachelor contestant Anna Zalk

Joan Vassos at The Golden Wedding

The Golden Bachelor contestant Joan Vassos

Nancy Hulkower at The Golden Wedding

The Golden Bachelor contestant Nancy Hulkower

April Kirkwood at The Golden Wedding

The Golden Bachelor contestant April Kirkwood

Patty James at The Golden Wedding

The Golden Bachelor contestant Patty James

Kathy Swarts at The Golden Wedding

The Golden Bachelor contestant Kathy Swarts

The wedding is being officiated by someone very familiar to fans!
Just Jared on Facebook
the golden wedding guests 01
the golden wedding guests 02
the golden wedding guests 03
the golden wedding guests 04
the golden wedding guests 05
the golden wedding guests 06
the golden wedding guests 07
the golden wedding guests 08
the golden wedding guests 09
the golden wedding guests 10
the golden wedding guests 11
the golden wedding guests 12
the golden wedding guests 13
the golden wedding guests 14
the golden wedding guests 15
the golden wedding guests 16
the golden wedding guests 17
the golden wedding guests 18
the golden wedding guests 19
the golden wedding guests 20
the golden wedding guests 21
the golden wedding guests 22
the golden wedding guests 23
the golden wedding guests 24
the golden wedding guests 25
the golden wedding guests 26
the golden wedding guests 27
the golden wedding guests 28
the golden wedding guests 29
the golden wedding guests 30
the golden wedding guests 31
the golden wedding guests 32
the golden wedding guests 33
the golden wedding guests 34
the golden wedding guests 35
the golden wedding guests 36
the golden wedding guests 37
the golden wedding guests 38
the golden wedding guests 39
the golden wedding guests 40
the golden wedding guests 41
the golden wedding guests 42
the golden wedding guests 43
the golden wedding guests 44
the golden wedding guests 45
the golden wedding guests 46
the golden wedding guests 47
the golden wedding guests 48
the golden wedding guests 49
the golden wedding guests 50
the golden wedding guests 51
the golden wedding guests 52
the golden wedding guests 53
the golden wedding guests 54
the golden wedding guests 55
the golden wedding guests 56
the golden wedding guests 57
the golden wedding guests 58
the golden wedding guests 59
the golden wedding guests 60
the golden wedding guests 61

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Gerry Turner, The Golden Bachelor, Theresa Nist