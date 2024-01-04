'The Golden Wedding' Full Guest List & Photos of 30+ Bachelor Nation Stars in Attendance Revealed

There are so many stars from Bachelor Nation in attendance at The Golden Wedding and we have all the photos of everyone who is there!

The Golden Bachelor winning couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting married on live television on Thursday (January 4) at the La Quinta Resort & Club near Palm Springs, Calif.

It doesn’t sound like the couple had much say over the guest list as they didn’t even know which Bachelor stars were invited.

Theresa told Parade, “We want every single [Golden] Bachelor lady to be invited. We’re not in charge of that part of it, but want them to all be there.”

Host Jesse Palmer

The Bachelorette‘s Trista and Ryan Sutter

The Bachelorette’s Desiree and Chris Siegfried

Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams

The new Bachelor, Joey Graziadei

The Bachelor‘s Ben Higgins

Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar

Michelle Young and boyfriend Jack Leius

Charity Lawson

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

Kenny Braasch and Mari Peppin

Neil Lane

The Golden Bachelor contestant Leslie Fhima

The Golden Bachelor contestant Ellen Goltzer

The Golden Bachelor contestant Sandra Mason

The Golden Bachelor contestant Natascha Hardee

The Golden Bachelor contestant Faith Martin

The Golden Bachelor contestant Edith Aguirre

The Golden Bachelor contestant Anna Zalk

The Golden Bachelor contestant Joan Vassos

The Golden Bachelor contestant Nancy Hulkower

The Golden Bachelor contestant April Kirkwood

The Golden Bachelor contestant Patty James

The Golden Bachelor contestant Kathy Swarts

