Barry Keoghan, Dylan Sprouse, Jaden Smith & More Attend Grand Opening of Louis Vuitton Pop-Up Shop

So many stars stepped out to attend the launch of Louis Vuitton‘s pop-up store on Wednesday night (January 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The shop celebrated the brand’s Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection, which is the first designed by new men’s creative director Pharrell Williams.

Barry Keoghan, Dylan Sprouse, Jaden Smith and Deacon Phillippe were just a few of the celebs on the guestlist.

With so many guests in attendance, we decided to pull together all of the photos so that you could get a better sense of who was there and what they were wearing.

Head inside to see all of the celebs on the guestlist…

Keep scrolling to see photos of every star who attended the launch of the Louis Vuitton pop-up shop…

Barry Keoghan

Deacon Phillippe

Drew Starkey

Dylan Sprouse

Jaden Smith

Levi Dylan

Miles Chamley-Watson

Milo Manheim

Barry Keoghan

Steven Yeun

Last summer so many A-list stars attended Pharrell‘s fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. We’ve got pics of everyone!

More recently, we learned the actor who was originally considered for Barry‘s role in Saltburn.

Check out even more pics from the event in the gallery…