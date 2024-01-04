Top Stories
24 'Bachelor' Stars Confirmed as Guests at Golden Wedding for Gerry &amp; Theresa

24 'Bachelor' Stars Confirmed as Guests at Golden Wedding for Gerry & Theresa

Sandra Bullock Spreads Late Partner Bryan Randall's Ashes on What Would Have Been His 58th Birthday

Sandra Bullock Spreads Late Partner Bryan Randall's Ashes on What Would Have Been His 58th Birthday

Selena Gomez &amp; Boyfriend Benny Blanco Are In Step With Each Other During First Public Date

Selena Gomez & Boyfriend Benny Blanco Are In Step With Each Other During First Public Date

Shia LaBeouf Might Be Making a Very Surprising Career Change

Shia LaBeouf Might Be Making a Very Surprising Career Change

Thu, 04 January 2024 at 8:55 pm

Barry Keoghan, Dylan Sprouse, Jaden Smith & More Attend Grand Opening of Louis Vuitton Pop-Up Shop

Barry Keoghan, Dylan Sprouse, Jaden Smith & More Attend Grand Opening of Louis Vuitton Pop-Up Shop

So many stars stepped out to attend the launch of Louis Vuitton‘s pop-up store on Wednesday night (January 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The shop celebrated the brand’s Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection, which is the first designed by new men’s creative director Pharrell Williams.

Barry Keoghan, Dylan Sprouse, Jaden Smith and Deacon Phillippe were just a few of the celebs on the guestlist.

With so many guests in attendance, we decided to pull together all of the photos so that you could get a better sense of who was there and what they were wearing.

Head inside to see all of the celebs on the guestlist…

Keep scrolling to see photos of every star who attended the launch of the Louis Vuitton pop-up shop…

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan

Deacon Phillippe

Deacon Phillippe

Drew Starkey

Drew Starkey

Dylan Sprouse

Dylan Sprouse

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith

Levi Dylan

Levi Dylan

Miles Chamley-Watson

Miles Chamley-Watson

Milo Manheim

Milo Manheim

Nyjah Huston

Barry Keoghan

Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun

Last summer so many A-list stars attended Pharrell‘s fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. We’ve got pics of everyone!

More recently, we learned the actor who was originally considered for Barry‘s role in Saltburn.

Check out even more pics from the event in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
louis vuitton men pop up 01
louis vuitton men pop up 02
louis vuitton men pop up 03
louis vuitton men pop up 04
louis vuitton men pop up 05
louis vuitton men pop up 06
louis vuitton men pop up 07
louis vuitton men pop up 08
louis vuitton men pop up 09
louis vuitton men pop up 10
louis vuitton men pop up 11
louis vuitton men pop up 12
louis vuitton men pop up 13
louis vuitton men pop up 14
louis vuitton men pop up 15
louis vuitton men pop up 16
louis vuitton men pop up 17
louis vuitton men pop up 18

Photos: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Posted to: Barry Keoghan, Deacon Phillippe, Drew Starkey, Dylan Sprouse, Jaden Smith, Levi Dylan, Miles Chamley-Watson, Milo Manheim, Nyjah Huston, Steven Yeun