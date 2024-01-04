Will 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 16 Have 90-Minute Episodes? Run Time Revealed for New Season!

RuPaul’s Drag Race is premiering it’s new season THIS Friday night (January 5)!

The drag queen competition returns for season 16 on MTV and many fans may be wondering how long the episodes will be.

At the start of season 15, MTV only aired 60-minute episodes, which was met with quite an outcry from fans who had been used to longer episodes for several years.

Keep reading to find out more…

The episodes were also paired with a new show, The Real Friends of WeHo, which aired back-to-back with Drag Race.

However, after six episodes and fan backlash, Drag Race returned to the 90-minute episode format for the remainder of the season. Later on in August, they released the full 90-minute versions of the early episodes on Paramount+.

For the Emmy award-winning competition series’ upcoming 16th season, MTV will be airing the FULL 90-minute episodes!

Be sure to tune in to RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16, starting Friday (January 5) at 8pm ET/PT on MTV.

In case you missed it, meet the 14 queens who will be competing, and find out who all of the celebrity guest judges are!

You can check out the first 12 minutes of the season premiere right here…