Lily Gladstone, Charles Melton & More Win Big at New York Film Critics Circle Awards - Photos & Winners List Revealed!

Lily Gladstone and Charles Melton were among the big winners at the 2024 New York Film Critics Circle Awards this week!

The rising stars were both in attendance at the event on Wednesday night (January 3) at TAO Downtown in New York City.

Lily won the Best Actress award for Killers of the Flower Moon while Charles took home the Best Supporting Actor prize for May December.

Best Actor went to Passages‘ Franz Rogowski and Best Supporting Actress went to The Holdovers‘ Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Head inside to check out the full list of winners…

More stars in attendance included winners Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, Justine Triet, and Celine Song, as well as Dane DeHaan, Paul Dano, Lucas Hedges, Benny and Josh Safdie, and married couple Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of winners…

Best Film: “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Best Actor: Franz Rogowski, “Passages”

Best Actress: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Supporting Actor: Charles Melton, “May December”

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best Screenplay: “May December” — Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

Best Animated Film: “The Boy and the Heron”

Best Cinematography: “Oppenheimer” — Hoyte van Hoytema

Best First Film: “Past Lives” — dir. Celine Song

Best International: “Anatomy of a Fall” — dir. Justine Triet

Best Non-Fiction Film: “Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros” — dir. Frederick Wiseman

Browse through the gallery for more photos from the red carpet…