Emma Stone Shares New Update On 'Cruella' Sequel, Reveals When It Will Start Filming

Emma Stone just gave an update on the anticipated sequel to her Disney movie Cruella!

The 35-year-old actress signed for a second film in August 2021, just two months after it was reported it was greenlit.

There hasn’t really been any updates in the past couple of years since the sequel was announced, and Emma just revealed a new update on Thursday evening (January 4).

“Hopefully, hopefully [it starts filming] sooner rather than later,” she told Variety‘s Marc Malkin at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards.

When asked if she has seen a script, Emma remained rather coy, saying, “There’s a work in progress kind of thing going on. Yeah, yeah, we’ll see.”

“She’s a blast, so we’ll see. It’s a work in progress,” she reiterated.

The first Cruella movie, a prequel to 101 Dalmations centering on how Cruella de Vil became Cruella de Vil, was an instant fan-favorite and grossed $233.5 million at the global box office.

The film also boasts a 75% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it “Certified Fresh,” and it has a 97% audience score!

Currently, Emma can be seen on screen in the Showtime series The Curse, as well as in the movie Poor Things, which is currently in theaters.