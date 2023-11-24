Katharine McPhee & David Foster Talk Differences in Discipline Styles for Two-Year-Old Son Rennie

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are parents to two-year-old son Rennie and while they don’t argue over their different parenting styles, they agree that they don’t see eye-to-eye on certain things.

When it comes to disciplining their son, they have different methods and they realize it’s because they grew up at different times.

“I want to start disciplining [Rennie] and Kat‘s not really down with that,” David told People.

Keep reading to find out more…

“No, that’s not true,” Katharine replied. “I just want to discipline in my own way. There’s the more old-fashioned way of disciplining which involves time-outs and things like that. My take is that you can have more mindful parenting opposed to just assuming that a two or three-year-old can have time alone to reflect on what they’ve done poorly.”

“I think the more new way of parenting is understanding that with a child, there’s only so much that they can intellectually understand. Saying ‘That was really bad, that was really, really bad,’ gets into a shaming thing. I think disciplining is something that happens over time,” Katharine added.

She said, “David‘s more results-based. He’s like, ‘He can’t just walk by and swat people.’ Of course not. But he’s two and a half and he’s learning those things. It’s just a different approach. I think his era of parenting is different than mine.”

“They learn how to how to have personal space and all those things over time,” Katharine said. “They have to have experiences where they have negative reactions from people more than just their parents, from teachers and fellow students. They get to experience it with life. So we’ll just wait. Talk to us when he’s three.”

Katharine confirmed, “We don’t have arguments about it.”

In another recent interview, Katharine shared the key to her relationship with David.