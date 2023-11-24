Is Warren Christie Single or Married? The Hallmark Star Is Notoriously Private

Warren Christie is starring in the new Hallmark Channel original movie Holiday Road and you might be curious to know more about his personal life.

The 48-year-old Canadian actor, who was born in England, is best known for his roles on shows like ABC’s October Road and Happy Town, Syfy’s Alphas, Fox’s The Resident, and NBC’s The Village.

Warren also played Bruce Wayne in The CW’s Batwoman series!

So, who is Warren‘s wife? He’s notoriously private on his Instagram account.

Warren has been married to actress Sonya Salomaa since 2007. She’s best known for her award-winning performance in the Canadian television series The Collector.

The longtime couple shares 14-year-old son Cash and they also have an adorable golden retriever named Yogi.

