'Elf' Casting Director Reveals Who She Would Want to Replace Will Ferrell in Possible Remake

Elf is still a fan-favorite Christmas movie 20 years after its release!

Released in 2003, the holiday comedy stars Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf who travels from the North Pole to New York City in search for his real father, who was played by the late James Caan.

In a new interview, casting director Susie Farris revealed who she would “love to” cast to replace Will in a potential Elf remake.

“Off the top of my head, I’m just going to say Bill Hader,” Susie shared with People. “I just think that he’s quirky and endearing and yeah, I’d like to see Bill Hader.”

A few years ago, Will turned down a huge paycheck to return for an Elf sequel.

Also during her interview, Susie addressed the possibility of Will returning to play Buddy.

“I’ve read that Will felt like he gave this character all that he could give it,” Susie said. “I think if Will wanted to do a sequel, there would be a sequel. Creatively, I hope that he is very fulfilled in life, but I’d like him to do this.”

For a potential Elf sequel, Susie said she would “want to see Buddy as a dad.”

At the end of the first movie, Buddy and Zooey Deschanel‘s character Jovie fall in love and have a daughter together named Susie.

As for who she would want to play Buddy’s daughter, Susie said, “I love Elle Fanning. I also really love Mckenna Grace.”

Elf is available for streaming on Hulu and Max!