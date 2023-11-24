John Oates Speaks Out Following Daryl Hall Lawsuit

John Oates is breaking his silence in the wake of Daryl Hall‘s lawsuit against him.

The members of the musical duo Hall & Oates have been engaged in a heated legal battle after Daryl, 77, sued John, 75.

The exact details of the lawsuit are unclear, however, Daryl recently obtained a temporary restraining order against John.

On Thursday (November 23), John took to social media to share a positive message for Thanksgiving.

The musician posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption: “During this time of communal reflection and connection with loved ones, let’s not forget those experiencing challenges globally. As we come together, consider reaching out to support those in need—whether through local charities or international humanitarian initiatives. May our collective efforts contribute to a more compassionate and supportive world. -J.O. 👊🏽”

