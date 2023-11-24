Top Stories
Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Harry Jowsey &amp; Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Paris Hilton &amp; Carter Reum Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2!

Fri, 24 November 2023 at 5:35 pm

The Richest 'Burlesque' Stars, Ranked (The Top Earner's Net Worth Beats the Competition By $200 Million!)

It’s been 13 years since Christina Aguilera showed us how to burlesque and made her acting debut in Burlesque.

The big-voiced diva played a talented woman named Ali who sang and danced her way to saving a beloved club from utter ruin. She also learned a thing or two about air rights!

Christina starred in the movie, which has become a cult classic, alongside a talented (and very wealthy) cast, including Cher. Many of them have had lengthy careers in Hollywood as actors, musicians and dancers.

Believe it or not, Burlesque premiered 13 years ago today. We got curious and did some digging to see how much each of the stars from the movie was worth. The top earner has an impressive fortune of $360 million to their name. Any guesses on how much everyone else is worth?

Scroll through the slideshow to find out how much each star from Burlesque is worth…

