Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Her Family's Reaction to Britney & Madonna's VMAs Kiss, Thoughts on Her Sister Now

Jamie Lynn Spears revisited one of the most iconic moments in big sister Britney Spears‘ career – her kiss with Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

If you somehow forgot, Britney and and Christina Aguilera both kissed the Queen of Pop during the performance, which also featured Missy Elliott.

It was a controversial moment that lives on in infamy to this day. What did Jamie Lynn and Britney‘s mom Lynne think about it, though? The younger sister answered that question while on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

She also responded to rumors that the sisters no longer get along.

“They just did it. I was at home watching like, ‘Oh OK, this will be fun tomorrow at school, can’t wait,’” she said of the unforgettable kiss (via People).

She continued, adding, “And so literally I just thought — and, by the way, in today’s world it would mean nothing — but it was this iconic moment that they went with, and it happened, and it’s what they did.”

“My mum was like, ‘It’s artistic, she’s expressing herself,’” Jamie Lynn added.

She reflected on her older sister, adding, “Anything my sister did I always thought was the best. When it came to my sister, even if I felt anything, if anyone said anything I was ready to go. I was like, ‘Don’t talk about my sister, she’s the best.’”

As for rumors that they don’t get along in 2023, she said, “I love my sister.”

