Jenna Ortega Is Not Returning for 'Scream 7' - Reason Why Revealed!

Antoni Porowski & Kevin Harrington Call Off Engagement After Four Years of Dating, Rep Issues Statement

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

Wed, 22 November 2023 at 11:27 pm

Jamie Lynn Spears Recalls a 'Embarrassing' Time for Britney Spears (It Involves Christina Aguilera), Reveals Where the Sisters Stand Today

Jamie Lynn Spears Recalls a 'Embarrassing' Time for Britney Spears (It Involves Christina Aguilera), Reveals Where the Sisters Stand Today

Jamie Lynn Spears is opening up about her famous sister Britney.

The 32-year-old actress and Dancing With the Stars competitor is currently filming for I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in the United Kingdom.

While on it, she hasn’t had much to say about Britney. However, she offered up a bit of insight.

Chiefly, she recounted an “embarrassing” and “heartbreaking” moment in Britney‘s life. It involved her pop peer Christina Aguilera.

Jamie Lynn also revealed where she and Britney stood after being estranged for some time following the Princess of Pop’s conservatorship.

Scroll through the slideshow to see what Jamie Lynn had to say about Britney Spears…

