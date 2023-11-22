Disney's 'Wish' Cast: Who Plays Asha, the King & More? Every Voice Actor Revealed!

The new Disney animated movie Wish is now in theaters and there are so many great actors in the cast, some who you probably didn’t even realize have lent their voices to the project.

Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose leads the cast as Asha, our hero, and she’s supported by a lot of actors who you definitely will recognize.

Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Make sure to read all about that touching end credits scene, but beware of spoilers!

Want to see who is in the cast? And what they look like side-by-side with their characters?

Head inside to see the full cast list…

Keep scrolling to see the full cast list…

Ariana DeBose as Asha Ariana DeBose is an Oscar winner best known for her work in the West Side Story remake.

Chris Pine as King Magnifico Chris Pine is best known for his work in the Star Trek reboot franchise and the Wonder Woman movies.

Alan Tudyk as Valentino Alan Tudyk is best known for his voice work in Disney movies and for live-action projects like 28 Days, A Knight’s Tale, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, and the series Firefly.

Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya Angelique Cabral is best known for starring in the CBS series Life of Pieces.

Victor Garber as Sabino Victor Garber is best known for his work in the series Alias and the movies Titanic and Legally Blonde.

Natasha Rothwell as Sakina Natasha Rothwell is best known for her work in the shows Insecure and The White Lotus.

Jennifer Kumiyama as Dahlia Jennifer Kumiyama is a singer who is making her feature film debut in Wish.

Harvey Guillén as Gab Harvey Guillen is best known for his work in What We Do in the Shadows.

Evan Peters as Simon Evan Peters is best known for his work in Dahmer and the American Horror Story franchise.

Ramy Youssef as Safi Ramy Youssef is a comedian best known for his Hulu series Ramy.

Jon Rudnitsky as Dario Jon Rudnitsky is an actor who was once on Saturday Night Live.

Della Saba as Bazeema Della Saba is primarily a voice actress and she has been featured in the Zootopia, Ralph Breaks the Internet and the Kung Fu Panda series.

Make sure to read all about that touching end credits scene, but beware of spoilers!