Jenna Ortega Is Not Returning for 'Scream 7' - Reason Why Revealed!

Antoni Porowski & Kevin Harrington Call Off Engagement After Four Years of Dating, Rep Issues Statement

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

Disney's 'Wish' Cast: Who Plays Asha, the King & More? Every Voice Actor Revealed!

The new Disney animated movie Wish is now in theaters and there are so many great actors in the cast, some who you probably didn’t even realize have lent their voices to the project.

Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose leads the cast as Asha, our hero, and she’s supported by a lot of actors who you definitely will recognize.

Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Make sure to read all about that touching end credits scene, but beware of spoilers!

Want to see who is in the cast? And what they look like side-by-side with their characters?

Head inside to see the full cast list…

Wish movie cast

Ariana DeBose as Asha

Ariana DeBose is an Oscar winner best known for her work in the West Side Story remake.

Wish movie cast

Chris Pine as King Magnifico

Chris Pine is best known for his work in the Star Trek reboot franchise and the Wonder Woman movies.

Wish movie cast

Alan Tudyk as Valentino

Alan Tudyk is best known for his voice work in Disney movies and for live-action projects like 28 Days, A Knight’s Tale, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, and the series Firefly.

Wish movie cast

Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya

Angelique Cabral is best known for starring in the CBS series Life of Pieces.

Wish movie cast

Victor Garber as Sabino

Victor Garber is best known for his work in the series Alias and the movies Titanic and Legally Blonde.

Wish movie cast

Natasha Rothwell as Sakina

Natasha Rothwell is best known for her work in the shows Insecure and The White Lotus.

Wish movie cast

Jennifer Kumiyama as Dahlia

Jennifer Kumiyama is a singer who is making her feature film debut in Wish.

Wish movie cast

Harvey Guillén as Gab

Harvey Guillen is best known for his work in What We Do in the Shadows.

Wish movie cast

Evan Peters as Simon

Evan Peters is best known for his work in Dahmer and the American Horror Story franchise.

Wish movie cast

Ramy Youssef as Safi

Ramy Youssef is a comedian best known for his Hulu series Ramy.

Wish movie cast

Jon Rudnitsky as Dario

Jon Rudnitsky is an actor who was once on Saturday Night Live.

Wish movie cast

Della Saba as Bazeema

Della Saba is primarily a voice actress and she has been featured in the Zootopia, Ralph Breaks the Internet and the Kung Fu Panda series.

