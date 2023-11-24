Top Stories
Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Harry Jowsey &amp; Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Paris Hilton &amp; Carter Reum Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2!

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2!

Fri, 24 November 2023 at 6:49 pm

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Scope Out Black Friday Deals in Rare Outing

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Scope Out Black Friday Deals in Rare Outing

Stars really are just like us! By that, we mean that they also can’t turn down a good Black Friday deal.

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden proved just that during a rare outing on Friday (November 24) for a shopping trip in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The loved-up pair coordinated in monochromatic black for the outing.

Keep reading to find out more…

Cameron opted for a button-up top, which she wore with pants and a belt bag. Benji kept it cool in a pair of shorts and a hoodie. He finished off his look with a black baseball cap.

We hope that the couple had a good time and managed to find some steals on the racks!

Last time that they were out together, Cameron reunited with a very famous costar. They also recently linked up with another very famous, related couple.

If you missed it, you’ll want to see the very sweet birthday tribute Benji wrote for Cameron earlier this year.

Scroll through the new photos of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
cameron diaz benji madden shopping 01
cameron diaz benji madden shopping 02
cameron diaz benji madden shopping 03
cameron diaz benji madden shopping 04
cameron diaz benji madden shopping 05
cameron diaz benji madden shopping 06

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Benji Madden, Cameron Diaz

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images