'Sex Tape' Co-Stars Cameron Diaz & Rob Lowe Reunite, Go On Double Date With Their Spouses

Cameron Diaz and Rob Lowe share a hug and a kiss on the cheek while parting ways on Wednesday night (October 11) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The two actors were joined by their respective spouses, Benji Madden and Sheryl Berkoff, for a double date at Steak 48.

The next day, Rob hopped on a flight to Kansas City, MO, where he was seen attending the Kansas City Chiefs game. Another big name celeb is also there!

If you recall, Cameron and Rob starred in the 2014 comedy movie Sex Tape together, where Rob played her character's boss.

The week before the dinner date, Cameron joined Benji at the launch event for his new concert streaming platform Veeps All Access.

Over the summer, Cameron and Benji were seen another rare outing getting ice cream.