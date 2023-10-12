Taylor Swift Arrives for Third Chiefs Game to Support Travis Kelce (Video)

Taylor Swift has officially arrived at Arrowhead Stadium to support Travis Kelce for the third time at a Chiefs game!

The 33-year-old superstar is sitting in a private suite again while watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos on Thursday (October 12) in Kansas City, Missouri.

Taylor was seen arriving through a backstage entrance and getting a ride into the stadium on a golf cart. She then walked through the locker room area to make her way into the suite.

There are multiple videos online of Taylor arriving at the game, including ones shared by the NFL and Prime Video. The game is streaming exclusively on Amazon’s streamer.

Head inside to watch the videos…

In the suite, Taylor was seen chatting with Travis‘ mom Donna Kelce. See photos in the gallery!

Just one night earlier, Taylor was in Los Angeles for the world premiere of her Eras Tour concert movie, which is now playing in theaters.

Watch the videos below.