Simone Biles Didn't Think She Would Compete Again Prior to Making Gymnastics Return

Simone Biles is reflecting on her journey after becoming the most decorated gymnast of all time.

The 26-year-old won her sixth individual all-around title and 34th overall medal on Friday (October 6) at the world championships in Belgium. Simone‘s path to the peak of her sport was far from easy, and the gymnast recently acknowledged that.

Simone took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday (October 8) to respond to a fan who tweeted: “remember like five months ago we didn’t think Simone would ever compete again.”

In a quote tweet, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist replied, “🥺🥺🥺🥺 real talk I didn’t think so either.”

Prior to participating in the Core Hydration Classic in August, Simone had taken a two-year break from gymnastics.

She won the overall competition after securing first place in three of the four events she competed in, but admitted that she felt uneasy before making her grand return.

“I feel like in the very beginning I was very nervous, obviously to step back out there because a lot of athletes when they take a couple years off, you have a little bit of doubt if you’re going to even be the same athlete you were, how strong you were going to be,” Simone told People at the time.

