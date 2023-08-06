Simone Biles Emerges Victorious, Secures the Win in First Gymnastics Competition in 2 Years

Simone Biles is back in business!

On Saturday (August 5), the 26-year-old Olympian competed in the Core Hydration Classic at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It marked her first official competitive meet since the 2021 Tokyo Olympics when she withdrew from the overall competition.

She emerged victorious in her grand return to the sport, and there’s more ahead for her now.

Read more about Simone Biles’ big comeback…

CNN reported that Simone won the overall competition after securing first place in three of the four events she competed in. That was enough to win her first place overall. The only event she did not win was the uneven bars, where she landed in third.

She will now be able to continue competing in the national championships later this year.

“It felt really good, especially after everything that’s happened over the past year,” Simone told CNBC about her return to the mat. “So, everyone that was cheering, made posters and all that in the crowd, it just made my heart melt that they still believe in me and I got back out here and I did what I was training so I’m very happy with the result.”

Despite withdrawing from the overall competition at the Olympics in 2021, Simone still won the bronze medal in the individual balance beam competition.

The star athlete has kept busy despite taking a break from gymnastics. Earlier this year she got married to her love Jonathan Owens. We’ve got pics from her special destination wedding. She was also presented with a Presidential Medal of Freedom and named Time’s Athlete of the Year!

Scroll through a bunch of photos of Simone Biles’ return to gymnastics below…