Britney Spears' Memoir: 6 Major Jamie Lynn Spears Revelations (Including a Text Jamie Lynn Sent in 2018, How She Learned About Her 2008 Pregnancy, & More)

Britney Spears‘ memoir, “The Woman In Me,” is being released tomorrow, and more bombshell excerpts have been revealed.

A lot of new excerpts are calling out Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney‘s little sister. In the revelations, Britney reveals that she reached out to her sister for help while in a facility in 2018. She specifically revealed a text message Jamie Lynn allegedly sent her while there.

In addition, she revealed how she found out Jamie Lynn Spears was pregnant in 2008 at the age of 17, where they stand today, and what she thought of Jamie Lynn‘s 2022 memoir.

Keep reading for the major revelations…