Blake Lively Jokes About Taking 'Thirst Content' of 'Fine Ass Husband' Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds continue to be one of our favorite celeb couples!

On Sunday (November 12), the 47-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a post praising his fitness trainer Don Saladino for helping him get in shape as he prepares to “shove myself into Deadpool’s big red body condom again.”

Along with his message, Ryan shared a few photos of himself looking seriously ripped as he and Don work out in the gym.

In one photo, you can catch a glimpse of the 36-year-old actress’ reflection as she snaps the photos.

While fans may not have noticed Blake in the photo at first, she made sure to point it out on her own Instagram Story.

“Find yourself a better instagram boyfriend than me…I’ll wait,” Blake wrote along with photos zooming in on herself.

“Bc I know low key capturing thirst content of your fine ass husband is not just photography, it’s a public service,” Blake added.

Ryan will soon be resuming production on Deadpool 3, which recently got a newly announced release date. He’s starring in the movie with Hugh Jackman.

