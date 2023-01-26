Blake Lively To Star in Popular TikTok Book 'It Ends With Us' Movie Adaption With Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively will be hitting the big screen with Justin Baldoni in a brand new flick.

According to Deadline, the -year-old actress (and expecting mom) will star in adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book, It Ends With Us, which comes from Justin‘s own Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures.

Keep reading to find out more…

The book, which went viral under TikTok’s Booktok tag, centers on Lily, who is about to enter college when she meets Ryle and she falls for him. As she is developing feelings for Ryle, Atlas, her first love, reappears and challenges the relationship between Lily and Ryle.

The outlet also reports that Colleen is “currently the best-selling novelist in the US with over 20 million books sold and wrote five of the top 10 best-selling print books of any genre in 2022.”

Justin is set to direct the movie, with Christy Hall adapting the script.

If you missed it, check out this update on the sequel to A Simple Favor.