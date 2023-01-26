Top Stories
Blackpink's Lisa is Breaking More World Records!

Thu, 26 January 2023 at 6:47 pm

Salma Hayek Rocks Sheer, Fishnet Dress Alongside Channing Tatum at 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Premiere

Salma Hayek dressed to impress when she stepped out for the world premiere of her new movie Magic Mike’s Last Dance on Wednesday (January 25) in Miami Beach, Florida.

The 56-year-old Eternals actress wore a long black fishnet dress with floral appliques on it. She paired her daring sheer look with a sleep ponytail.

She was joined at the premiere by co-star Channing Tatum, who wore all black and capped off his look with a blazer.

Salma and Channing posed for a pic alongside director Steven Soderbergh, writer Reid Carolin and producers Gregory Jacobs and Nick Wechsler.

They were also joined by cast members of Magic Mike Live: The Tour, who delivered a performance on the carpet during the premiere. They also heated up Key Biscayne with a teaser of their show after the movie premiere wrapped up!

Magic Mike’s Last Dance premieres in theaters on February 10. Press play on the trailer here to get a better idea of what to expect!

FYI: Channing Tatum is wearing an Omega watch.

Scroll through all of the photos of Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum at the premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance in the gallery…
Photos: Eric Charbonneau
