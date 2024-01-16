Top Stories
Coachella 2024 Lineup Officially Confirmed: Huge Reunion Announced!

Coachella 2024 Lineup Officially Confirmed: Huge Reunion Announced!

Euphoria's Dominic Fike Spotted Kissing Emma Roberts' Younger Sister Grace Nickels

Euphoria's Dominic Fike Spotted Kissing Emma Roberts' Younger Sister Grace Nickels

'The Witcher' Season 4 Cast Shakeup: 1 Star Exits, 3 Confirmed to Return By Netflix

'The Witcher' Season 4 Cast Shakeup: 1 Star Exits, 3 Confirmed to Return By Netflix

Dua Lipa Makes Rare Comments About Her Dating Life

Dua Lipa Makes Rare Comments About Her Dating Life

Tue, 16 January 2024 at 8:26 pm

Josh Duhamel & Wife Audra Mari Welcome First Child Together, His Second!

Josh Duhamel & Wife Audra Mari Welcome First Child Together, His Second!

Josh Duhamel and wife Audra Mari have announced the birth of their first child together!

The couple, who have been married since September 2022, revealed their pregnancy to the world back in September 2023.

This is the second child for Josh, who shares 10-year-old son Axl with his ex-wife Fergie, and the first child for Audra.

Josh and Audra took to Instagram on Tuesday (January 16) to share the first photo of their newborn son and to reveal his name.

Keep reading to find out more…

Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel 1/11/24 🤍,” they captioned the post, which included a photo of the baby boy’s feet. Check out the image below!

Did you see what Fergie had to say in response to the news that the couple was expecting?
Just Jared on Facebook
josh duhamel wife audra welcome baby 01
josh duhamel wife audra welcome baby 02
josh duhamel wife audra welcome baby 03
josh duhamel wife audra welcome baby 04
josh duhamel wife audra welcome baby 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Audra Mari, Baby, Birth, Celebrity Babies, Josh Duhamel