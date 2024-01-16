Josh Duhamel & Wife Audra Mari Welcome First Child Together, His Second!

Josh Duhamel and wife Audra Mari have announced the birth of their first child together!

The couple, who have been married since September 2022, revealed their pregnancy to the world back in September 2023.

This is the second child for Josh, who shares 10-year-old son Axl with his ex-wife Fergie, and the first child for Audra.

Josh and Audra took to Instagram on Tuesday (January 16) to share the first photo of their newborn son and to reveal his name.

“Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel 1/11/24 🤍,” they captioned the post, which included a photo of the baby boy’s feet. Check out the image below!

