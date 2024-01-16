Actor Announced to Play Stabler's Younger Brother on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'

Law & Order: Organized Crime will be introducing Elliot Stabler’s brothers in the upcoming season and the casting for one of them has been revealed.

Christopher Meloni will be joined on screen by an actor playing his younger brother, Joe Stabler Jr., in season four.

Keep reading to find out more…

TVLine reveals that Michael Trotter has landed the role. He was previously seen in the Disney+ series The Right Stuff and his real-life wife Jamie Gray Hyder actually played detective Kat Tamin on Law & Order: SVU.

So, what do you need to know about Joe?

“Joe Jr. is the youngest brother, who spent more than a decade in the Army before being dishonorably discharged; the exact reason behind his departure from the military remains unknown. He now works as the right-hand man to a British wine merchant — and there’s something about the work that makes him ashamed to come face-to-face with Elliot, whom he greatly admires,” TVLine reported about the new character.

Stabler’s older brother Randall is also expected to be introduced soon.

Check out all of the stars returning for the upcoming season.