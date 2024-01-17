Daniel Radcliff Reveals the Actress He Wants to Film a Rom-Com With & Why They'd Be a Good Match

Daniel Radcliffe opened up about one of his dream roles – starring in another rom-com.

The 34-year-old Harry Potter alum shared the screen with Zoe Kazan in his 2013 rom-com What If. More than a decade later, he’s ready to film another.

On the red carpet at the 2023 Emmys, he said that he would “love” to get back into the genre. He even has a dream costar lined up and a simple explanation for why they’d work so well together.

Head inside to see who Daniel Radcliffe wants to film a rom-com with and why…

Who is Daniel‘s ideal costar? Quinta Brunson, who he shared the screen with in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

“We should do something together,” he told Variety. “And we’re a perfect height match, so really there’s a future in this.”

If you missed it, Daniel also sparked rumors that he and his partner Erin Darke got married. His rep weighed in on the whispers.

