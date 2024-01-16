Daniel Radcliffe Sparks Erin Darke Marriage Rumors at Emmy Awards 2023, Rep Responds!

Daniel Radcliffe is sparking marriage rumors!

The 34-year-old Harry Potter alum was photographed alongside girlfriend Erin Darke at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

During his time on the red carpet, he spoke out about Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, for which he is nominated for his first Emmy.

“Honestly, the people whose opinions I cared most about the movie were my in-laws,” he told Live From E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox during a live broadcast on the red carpet.

“They are huge Weird Al fans and they kind of got me into it. But they were very happy, thank God.”

While Daniel has referred to Erin‘s parents as his “in-laws” in past interviews, and the fact that he did not contradict his partner of about 10 years being referred to as his “wife,” many people began speculating that he finally tied the knot.

Daniel‘s rep later clarified to E! News that the actor and Erin are not married.

