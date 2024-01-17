Ryan Gosling Reveals the Time In His Life He Revisited While Filming 'Barbie' Dance Scenes

Ryan Gosling‘s history as a leading man is so extensive in Hollywood that you might have forgotten some of his earliest days in the industry were with Disney as a member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club.

The 43-year-old actor was a fixture on the popular show alongside some of his very famous peers, including Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake. He showed off a different side of his talents back then.

It turns out that he revisited that era in his life while getting ready to film the dance scenes in Barbie. Ryan explained how in a recent interview.

“You know that version of me, that kid was hustling so hard to get me here. And then I think at a certain point I kind of retired the hammer pants, and I started making films,” Ryan reflected during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

He continued, saying, “And I sort of was like, ‘That was then and this is now.’ And then when I made this film, I realized I had to like pull that kid out of retirement and give him one last dance.”

