New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' & 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, & More

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Spark Dating Rumors, Photographed Together as Source Shares They're 'Mad About Each Other'

Mon, 15 January 2024 at 3:39 pm

Eva Mendes Reacts to Ryan Gosling's Viral Face After Critics Choice 'Best Song' Win

Eva Mendes Reacts to Ryan Gosling's Viral Face After Critics Choice 'Best Song' Win

Eva Mendes has reacted to her partner Ryan Gosling‘s hilarious viral moment from the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!

If you missed it, the 43-year-old actor’s song “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie won “Best Song” at the show. He beat out two other songs from the hit movie – Dua Lipa‘s “Dance the Night” and Billie Eilish‘s “What Was I Made For.”

Well, when “I’m Just Ken” was announced as the winner in the category, Ryan looked bewildered, and his face quickly went viral. The Critics Choice uploaded his full reaction on their TikTok, which you can watch below!

Ryan‘s partner Eva Mendes clearly caught the moment and loved it. She reposted it on her Instagram account with the caption, “I LOVE HIM!!!!”

Eva Mendes' Instagram caption

Meanwhile, find out why Eva Mendes likely won’t be on the red carpet with Ryan this awards season.

Watch Ryan’s viral reaction to the win…

@officialcriticschoice This Ryan Gosling Reaction 🤣🤣 #criticschoiceawards #barbie #margotrobbie #bestsong #markronson @Barbie Movie ♬ original sound – Critics Choice Awards

