Eva Mendes Reacts to Ryan Gosling's Viral Face After Critics Choice 'Best Song' Win

Eva Mendes has reacted to her partner Ryan Gosling‘s hilarious viral moment from the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!

If you missed it, the 43-year-old actor’s song “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie won “Best Song” at the show. He beat out two other songs from the hit movie – Dua Lipa‘s “Dance the Night” and Billie Eilish‘s “What Was I Made For.”

Well, when “I’m Just Ken” was announced as the winner in the category, Ryan looked bewildered, and his face quickly went viral. The Critics Choice uploaded his full reaction on their TikTok, which you can watch below!

Keep reading to find out more…

Ryan‘s partner Eva Mendes clearly caught the moment and loved it. She reposted it on her Instagram account with the caption, “I LOVE HIM!!!!”

Meanwhile, find out why Eva Mendes likely won’t be on the red carpet with Ryan this awards season.

Watch Ryan’s viral reaction to the win…