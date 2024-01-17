Jason Kelce Shades Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens While Joking Around With Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce is poking fun at Simone Biles‘ husband, Jonathan Owens!

In case you missed it, Jonathan, who plays football for the Green Bay Packers, recently said that he was the “catch” in his marriage.

He also claimed that he wasn’t familiar with Simone (who is a legendary gymnast) before she reached out to him on a dating app.

Jason referenced his comments during a new episode of his podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Jason and Travis were laughing about Travis’ 2024 People’s Choice Awards nomination for Athlete of the Year when Jonathan came up.

Simone is nominated alongside Travis.

“How is Simone Biles on this but her boyfriend isn’t?” Jason quipped. Travis played along. “Owens?” he asked. “Played some good ball over there, I guess.”

Jason, a center on the Philadelphia Eagles, is expected to retire from the NFL.

Watch Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce joke about Jonathan Owens here!

