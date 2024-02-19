Megan Fox Reveals Inspiration for People's Choice Awards 2024 Dress - Did You Catch Her Reference?

Megan Fox made a very purposeful nod to her past when she got dressed to attend the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

The 37-year-old actress wowed in a formfitting white gown when she took the stage to present an award with Joe Manganiello on Sunday night (February 18).

She took to social media in the aftermath to reveal that the dress was inspired by an iconic moment in one of her most beloved movies and a popular video game franchise.

Read more about the inspiration behind Megan Fox’s outfit…

On Instagram, Megan shared more photos of herself modeling the dress.

In the caption, she explained that she was inspired by the dress that she wore to prom in Jennifer’s Body. Megan even shared a photo of herself wearing that white dress, which was stained red with blood.

She added that her outfit also pulled inspiration from Final Fantasy video games with a “cursed bride” twist.

Her appearance at the awards show comes a week after she and fiance Machine Gun Kelly attended the 2024 Super Bowl together. The outing marked the one-year anniversary of major breakup rumors that started after they attended a Super Bowl party.

Megan also put critics of her appearance on blast after people said that she looked “different.”