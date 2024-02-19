Joe Manganiello & Caitlin O'Connor are Instagram Official! Actor Clues Us In On Their 1st Valentine's Day Together After Settling Sofia Vergara Divorce

Joe Manganiello has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor five months after they first sparked romance rumors and a few days after he settled his divorce with Sofia Vergara.

On Sunday (February 18), the 47-year-old actor hopped on social media with a photo dump featuring some exciting things that he’s done lately.

The post included details on how he and Caitlin celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a couple! It marked his first official reference to their relationship.

Keep reading to find out more…

Joe closed the post on Instagram with photos from a Tool concert in Las Vegas, Nevada, which he attended with his girlfriend.

He included a cute selfie featuring himself and Caitlin smiling at the camera from the audience. The actor also shared a photo of himself and one of Caitlin posing in front of a massive arrangement of red roses.

Caitlin‘s photo also included a heart-shaped box of chocolate. They look so happy together, and we’re glad to see that they had a good time.

In the accompanying caption, Joe concluded by writing, “And celebrated Valentine’s Day with Tool & Caitlin… ❤️”

The couple’s Valentine’s Day celebration came five days after he and Sofia finalized their divorce. Joe filed for divorce back in July 2023.

If you missed it, Sofia recently revealed why their marriage really ended.

Check out Joe Manganiello’s first post with Caitlin O’Connor below…

CAPTION