Jessie James Decker Welcomes Her Fourth Baby With Eric Dekcer, Shares 1st Photos & Reveals Son's Name

Jessie James and Eric Decker are proud parents for the fourth time over!

On Sunday (February 18), the 35-year-old country music star took to social media to reveal that she’d given birth to her third baby boy and her fourth child with her husband of 11 years!

She shared the first photos of their son and confirmed his name, too! The name features a clever reference to Eric‘s career.

Head inside to learn more about Jessie James and Eric Decker’s fourth child…

On Instagram, Jessie confirmed that she had given birth to Denver Calloway Decker on February 9.

She shared a photo of herself cradling the baby in her arms while lying in a hospital bed. Eric is right next to her, looking down at baby Denver with the sweetest look on his face.

The proud mama also shared a photo of Denver sleeping in a cute onesie that has cars on it.

If you were unaware, it looks like the baby’s name is a reference to his dad’s career in the NFL. Eric started his career in the league playing for the Denver Broncos.

It also appears that baby Denver‘s weight was 8.7 pounds. His dad’s jersey number was 87!

Denver joins the couple’s three other children – daughter Vivianne and sons Eric Jr. and Forrest.

Congratulations to the happy family. We wish them well at this exciting time!

Check out Jessie James Decker’s photos of Denver below…