BAFTAs Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 15 Best Looks of the Night

12 Actors Who Almost Passed On Their Most Iconic Roles & What Changed Their Minds

BAFTAs 2024 Red Carpet Photos: Every VIP Look!

Beyonce Reveals a Change to Her Appearance That Was an Act of Rebellion in Very Rare Interview

Sun, 18 February 2024 at 11:02 pm

Megan Fox Wears White Gown with Her Pink Hair at People's Choice Awards 2024

Megan Fox Wears White Gown with Her Pink Hair at People's Choice Awards 2024

Megan Fox put her new look on display at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards!

The 37-year-old actress presented alongside actor Joe Manganiello at the awards show on Sunday night (February 18) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Megan and Joe presented the award for The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year to Loki, which was accepted by the show’s star Tom Hiddleston.

While on stage, Megan was all smiles with her new pink hair and full sleeve of tattoos on her left arm. She looked gorgeous in a white gown. She debuted the new look a couple weeks ago at a Grammys viewing party.

Make sure to check out the full winners list from the show. Most of the winners weren’t announced on TV, so you’ll have to see the list to catch up.
Photos: NBC
