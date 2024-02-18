Matthew Perry Left Out of BAFTAs In Memoriam Segment, Show Explains Why

The 2024 British Academy Film Awards, more commonly known as the BAFTAs, took place on Sunday (February 18) at the Royal Festival Hall in Southbank Centre in London, England.

During the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment, one star was notably missing from the tribute – Matthew Perry.

While the actor may be most well known for starring in the Friends TV series, he also had an illustrious film career, so it would be presumed he would have been included.

However, his omission in the In Memoriam wasn’t necessarily an oversight as the show producers are explaining why he wasn’t included, but he will be included as the BAFTAs celebrate the upcoming TV awards.

“I can confirm Matthew Perry will be remembered in our forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards,” a BAFTA spokesperson shared with People.

“Matthew Perry will be remembered in this year’s TV Awards ceremony,” BAFTA responded to a fan on its Twitter/X account, along with a link to his tribute on their website.

Many fans of Matthew noted on social media that since he was a film actor as well, he should’ve been included and that it was a “poor decision” for him not to be a part of the tribute.