Sun, 18 February 2024 at 11:52 pm

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Attend BAFTAs 2024, Walk Red Carpet Separately

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Attend BAFTAs 2024, Walk Red Carpet Separately

Dua Lipa matched the red carpet while arriving for the 2024 BAFTAs held at The Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (February 18) in London.

The 28-year-old singer’s boyfriend Callum Turner was also in attendance at the awards show, but the couple did not make their red carpet debut quite yet.

Dua and Callum have been dating since at least January, after they were first spotted dancing together at a party, initially sparking romance rumors. It’s unclear if they started seeing each other before then.

Just a couple weeks ago, Callum joined Dua at a Grammys after party, following her performance during that award show.

In case you missed it, Dua just released her new song “Training Season,” and the music video to accompany the track.

FYI: Dua is wearing a Valentino dress with Tiffany & Co jewelry. Callum is wearing Burberry.

Check out more photos of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner arriving separately at the BAFTAs…
