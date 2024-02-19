Glen Powell & Sydney Sweeney Sing 'Unwritten' with Natasha Bedingfield at People's Choice Awards 2024 - Watch Now!

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney put on a bit of a surprise performance at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night (February 18) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The Anyone But You co-stars took the stage to present an award together, and Glen was a “little nervous” to be in front of so many people.

Sydney asked Glen if he needed her to “do that thing that calms you down,” and he shyly said, “Not in front of all these people.” However, Sydney started singing Natasha Bedingfield‘s “Unwritten” and the crowd joined in.

He reluctantly joined in and they both sang along with the crowd before bringing Natasha herself!

If you didn’t know, this moment was a nice tie-in to their movie Anyone But You.

In the film, whenever Glen‘s character gets nervous or anxious, he used “Unwritten” as his “serenity song” to help him feel better.

The song comes up multiple times in the movie and the end credits scene features the whole cast singing along to it!

After the “impromptu” performance on stage, Glen, Sydney and Natasha presented the Female Country Artist of the Year award to Lainey Wilson.

