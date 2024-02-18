Top Stories
Sun, 18 February 2024 at 10:37 pm

Reality TV Nominees Kandi Burruss, Kyle Richards, Chrishell Stause & More Attend People's Choice Awards 2024

Reality TV Nominees Kandi Burruss, Kyle Richards, Chrishell Stause & More Attend People's Choice Awards 2024

Kandi Burruss, Kyle Richards and Chrishell Stause were among the reality stars who are in attendance at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on Sunday (February 18) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The ladies are all among the nominees for Reality TV Star of the Year at this year’s show.

Kyle‘s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Chrishell‘s Selling Sunset are also nominated in the Reality Show of the Year category!

If you missed it, Kandi recently announced that she will be taking a break from Real Housewives of Atlanta and won’t be appearing on the next season.

Check out more reality TV stars at the PCAs inside…

Be sure to check out the full list of winners to find out who won all of the reality categories!

Keep scrolling below to see all of the reality television stars in attendance at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards…

Mike Sorrentino on the Peoples Choice Awards carpet

Mike “The Situtation” Sorrentino (Jersey Shore Family Vacation)

Mike was nominated for Reality TV Star of the Year, while Jersey Shore Family Vacation was up for Reality Show of the Year.

Jenni Farley on the Peoples Choice Awards carpet

Jenni “JWoww” Farley (Jersey Shore Family Vacation)

Kandi Burruss on the Peoples Choice Awards carpet

Kandi Burruss (Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Kandi was nominated for Reality TV Star of the Year.

Kathy Hilton on the Peoples Choice Awards carpet

Kathy Hilton (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

RHOBH was nominated for Reality Show of the Year.

Kyle Richards on the Peoples Choice Awards carpet

Kyle Richards (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Kyle was nominated for Reality TV Star of the Year.

Dorit Kemsley on the Peoples Choice Awards carpet

Dorit Kemsley (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Annemarie Wiley on the Peoples Choice Awards carpet

Annemarie Wiley (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Garcelle Beauvais on the Peoples Choice Awards carpet

Garcelle Beauvais (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Garcelle was nominated for Reality TV Star of the Year.

Crystal Kung Minkoff on the Peoples Choice Awards carpet

Crystal Kung Minkoff (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Erika Jayne on the Peoples Choice Awards carpet

Erika Jayne (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Melissa Gorga on the Peoples Choice Awards carpet

Melissa Gorga (Real Housewives of New Jersey)

RHONJ was nominated for Reality Show of the Year.

Margaret Josephs on the Peoples Choice Awards carpet

Margaret Josephs (Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Dolores Catania on the Peoples Choice Awards carpet

Dolores Catania (Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Chrishell Stause & Spouse G-Flip on the Peoples Choice Awards carpet

Chrishell Stause & Spouse G-Flip (Selling Sunset)

Chrishell was nominated for Reality TV Star of the Year, while Selling Sunset was nominated for Reality Show of the Year.

Amanza Smith on the Peoples Choice Awards carpet

Amanza Smith (Selling Sunset)

Brett & Jason Oppenheim on the Peoples Choice Awards carpet

Brett & Jason Oppenheim (Selling Sunset)

Nicole Young on the Peoples Choice Awards carpet

Nicole Young (Selling Sunset)

Mary Fitzgerald on the Peoples Choice Awards carpet

Mary Bonnet (Selling Sunset)

Chelsea Lazkani on the Peoples Choice Awards carpet

Chelsea Lazkani (Selling Sunset)

Emma Hernan on the Peoples Choice Awards carpet

Emma Hernan (Selling Sunset)

Bre Tiesi on the Peoples Choice Awards carpet

Bre Tiesi (Selling Sunset)

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies on the Peoples Choice Awards carpet

Scheana Shay & Brock Davies (Vanderpump Rules)

Vanderpump Rules was nominated twice, for Show of the Year and for Reality Show of the Year.

Katie Maloney on the Peoples Choice Awards carpet

Katie Maloney (Vanderpump Rules)

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of the reality stars at the People’s Choice Awards…
Photos: Getty, NBC
