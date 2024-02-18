Billie Eilish Wins First Major Acting Award, Dedicates It to 'Swarm' Co-Star Dominique Fishback

Billie Eilish just picked up her first major award for acting!

The 22-year-old entertainer won the TV Performance of the Year award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday (February 18) at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif.

Billie won the award for her supporting performance in the Amazon Prime Video series Swarm. Jeremy Renner appeared at the show to present her with the award!

During her acceptance speech, Billie dedicated it to someone else!

“I want to dedicate this to Dominique Fishback because that show is all about her. She put her whole cooch into that show and she really carried the hell out of it. She taught me everything I know. I owe that whole experience. She deserves this more than I do. She’s incredible. She is beautiful. She is talented. She should be cast in everything forever,” she added.

Billie is also nominated for an acting award at the Independent Spirit Awards next weekend.