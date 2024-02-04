Kandi Burruss Announces She's Leaving 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' After 14 Seasons

Kandi Burruss‘ time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta is coming to an end.

While arriving at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday (Feb. 4), the 47-year-old singer/producer announced that she is exiting the Bravo series after 14 seasons.

“I’m not really keeping up right now,” Kandi told Variety when asked for an update on the new season.

“I’m not keeping up. I already said it, so I’ll tell you. I decided I’m not coming back this year,” Kandi continued. “It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things.”

She added, “But it’s not just that. It’s just like, you know, after you really have time to think, and a friend of mine was like, ‘Why do you keep doing it?’ And I was like, ‘Well I think because I’ve just been doing it so long, feels weird to think not to do it?’ So I was just like, You know what? I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a moment… I’m not coming back this year.’”

Kandi first joined RHOA for season two back in 2009 and is the longest-serving cast member.

Season 15 of RHOA aired on Bravo in 2023 and as of right now, Bravo has not shared a new details about season 16 yet.

If you missed it, Bravo was recently sued by a former Real Housewives star.