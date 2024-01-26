'RHONJ' Alum Caroline Manzo Sues Bravo & Peacock Over Brandi Glanville Sexual Assault Claims

Caroline Manzo has filed a lawsuit against Bravo, Peacock, and several other production companies involved with Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

The 62-year-old former Real Housewives of New Jersey star claims in her suit that she was sexually harassed by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville on behest of production while they filmed season four of the reality show last year in Morocco.

In the court documents obtained by People, Caroline claims that production “regularly ply the Real Housewives cast with alcohol, cause them to become severely intoxicated, and then direct, encourage and/or allow them to sexually harass other cast members because that is good for ratings.”

During filming, Caroline claims that Brandi, 51, forced herself on her and kissed her without consent.

Brandi allegedly “then proceeded to mount Manzo on the couch holding Manzo down with her body, forcibly squeezed Manzo’s cheeks together and thrust her tongue in Manzo’s mouth, while humping her.”

The documents also claim that the incident resurfaced Caroline‘s “dormant and horrific memories” of her sexual assault that took place when she was 7 years old.

Caroline also alleges that Brandi “forced her vagina” against her back in a separate incident.

Days later, Caroline flew home to the United States and claims a production team followed her all the way to the airport in hopes of “gathering more ‘drama’ to increase their ratings.”

“Caroline Manzo is a victim of those harmful actions,” the lawsuit added.

Notably, Caroline isn’t suing Brandi, but instead going after production and showrunners for allegedly encouraging Brandi’s “sexually offensive and harassing content.”

Caroline is suing for negligence, sexual harassment, sex/gender discrimination, sexual battery and other causes of action that she claims violate state laws in California and New York.

Ever since it was first reported that Caroline and Brandi both left production in Morocco early, Brandi has adamantly denied any wrongdoings and maintains that she’s “completely innocent.”

The producers ask you to do something. And then you get in trouble for it!!!” Brandi tweeted in December 2023. “The producers need to follow the rules!”

As of right now, it’s unclear if this season of RHUGT will ever air.

Neither Bravo or Peacock have addressed Caroline‘s lawsuit yet.