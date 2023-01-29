Top Stories
2 Housewives Reportedly Leave After Fight During 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 4 Filming

2 Housewives Reportedly Leave After Fight During 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 4 Filming

There are some major rumors floating around in the Real Housewives fandom.

According to a new report, at least two Housewives have left the set for different reasons while filming for Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 while in Morocco.

Peacock announced the cast of the upcoming fourth season of the spinoff series earlier this month.

The season is all about the “Ex-Wives Club” and will feature cross-franchise icons coming together to go to Marrakech for the trip of a lifetime. The Ex-Wives Club season will air later in the year. The cast features eight women from five different cities.

And now, it sounds as though something huge just happened, based on alleged inside info from podcast host Zack Peter.

Find out which two Housewives reportedly left…

